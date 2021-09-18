150,000 Shares in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) Acquired by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.48% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,393,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,608,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 92,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,983. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

