$151.77 Million in Sales Expected for Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to post sales of $151.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.80 million and the lowest is $147.50 million. Ecovyst posted sales of $380.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year sales of $570.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.58 million to $575.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $615.99 million, with estimates ranging from $593.63 million to $639.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

ECVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE ECVT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.84. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

