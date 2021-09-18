180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNF opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. 180 Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.