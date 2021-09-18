$247.52 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post sales of $247.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.59 million and the lowest is $241.50 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $216.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,173,256.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,369 shares of company stock worth $15,098,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after buying an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,385,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $14,471,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after buying an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

TNET stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $93.65. 518,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,590. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $94.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

