2,835 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after purchasing an additional 504,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,374,000 after purchasing an additional 109,008 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

