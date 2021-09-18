316,448 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 316,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,056,000. YETI accounts for about 0.5% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in YETI by 167.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 79,733 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 11.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 25.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in YETI by 51.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YETI traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,187. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

