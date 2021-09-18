3,597 Shares in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $28.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

