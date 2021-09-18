3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPF opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $18.65.
About 3i Group
