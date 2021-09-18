3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPF opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

