$45.08 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report $45.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.96 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $73.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $203.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.88 million to $237.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $209.86 million, with estimates ranging from $197.49 million to $220.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

WRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

