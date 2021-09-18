$46.35 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to post sales of $46.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.00 million. First Financial reported sales of $48.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $185.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.40 million to $186.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $192.10 million, with estimates ranging from $190.20 million to $194.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of THFF opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $516.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Financial by 92.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in First Financial in the first quarter worth $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Financial by 97,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in First Financial by 20.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

