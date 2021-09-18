4,698 Shares in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 328.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 372,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 285,307 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,664,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $2,209,000.

NYSEARCA:MMLG opened at $28.28 on Friday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92.

