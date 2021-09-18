500,000 Shares in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Acquired by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ATVC remained flat at $$9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 44 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,356. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

About Tribe Capital Growth Corp I

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.