$730.23 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report $730.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $871.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $657.90 million. Range Resources posted sales of $299.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 143.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $675,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $341,298,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,213,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,894,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,317,000 after purchasing an additional 700,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after acquiring an additional 824,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,593,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,702. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $20.51.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

