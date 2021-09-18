$732.17 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce $732.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $741.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $718.21 million. Comerica posted sales of $710.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

CMA traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $74.07. 3,550,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,646. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,896,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,263,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

