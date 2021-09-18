$756.20 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce sales of $756.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $767.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $747.19 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $674.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

