$91.32 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to announce $91.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $114.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $43.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $315.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $409.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $404.10 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $448.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,743. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

