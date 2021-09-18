92,053 Shares in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 92,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

