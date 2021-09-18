$93.38 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report $93.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.35 million and the highest is $94.40 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $74.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $367.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $371.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $509.13 million, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $542.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,361 shares of company stock worth $3,190,158. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GH traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.05. 1,445,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,279. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average is $129.06.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

