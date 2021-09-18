997 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 71.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 225.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $214.68 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $115.77 and a 52-week high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.33.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

