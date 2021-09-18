A.K.A. BRANDS HOLDING CORP. (AKA) Plans to Raise $250 Million in September 22nd IPO

A.K.A. BRANDS HOLDING CORP. (AKA) expects to raise $250 million in an IPO on Wednesday, September 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 13,888,889 shares at a price of $17.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, A.K.A. BRANDS HOLDING CORP. generated $385.5 million in revenue and $13.8 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $2.3 billion.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “To be the global leader in direct-to-consumer fashion for the next generation of consumers through a dynamic platform of digitally native brands. Founded in 2018, a.k.a. is a portfolio of fashion brands built for the next generation of consumers. Beginning with the acquisition of Princess Polly in 2018, we created a portfolio of complementary brands with our subsequent acquisitions of Petal & Pup and Rebdolls in 2019 and Culture Kings in 2021. We target high-potential brands that we believe are at a pivotal point in their growth trajectory that we can integrate into our platform. Leveraging our proven track-record, industry expertise and operational synergies, we believe our brands can grow faster, reach broader audiences, achieve greater scale and enhance their profitability. We believe we are disrupting the status quo and pioneering a new approach to fashion. “.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. was founded in 2021 and has 1124 employees. The company is located at 100 Montgomery Street, Suite 1600, San Francisco, California 94104. US and can be reached via phone at 415-295-6085 or on the web at http://www.aka-brands.com.

