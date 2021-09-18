A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Sells $1,504,495.72 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMRK stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $648.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.43.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 173,096.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 45,005 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.