A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Sells $1,504,495.72 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AMRK stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $648.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.43.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 173,096.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 45,005 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
