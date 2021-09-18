AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.53.
Shares of ELUXY opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
