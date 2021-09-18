AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Shares of ELUXY opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. Analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

