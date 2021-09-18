AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

VLVLY stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.34. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.