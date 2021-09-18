ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on ABM. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an add rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62. ABM Industries has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ABM Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of ABM Industries worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

