abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 842,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,766 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $25,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 216.8% in the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 848,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 580,345 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,933,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 167,712 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Arco Platform by 19.5% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 962,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after buying an additional 157,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 13.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 127,564 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCE. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Arco Platform stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. Arco Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $48.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

