abrdn plc Has $36.41 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

abrdn plc grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,018 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $36,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ventas by 26.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $57.10 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.35.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

