abrdn plc Sells 12,089 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,089 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $32,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $198.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

