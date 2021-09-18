abrdn plc Sells 42,440 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,440 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Southern were worth $30,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1,794.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $64.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.61. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.