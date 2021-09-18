abrdn plc Sells 9,321 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $27,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $215.89 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.