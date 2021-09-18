Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABST. TD Securities cut shares of Absolute Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. Absolute Software has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.14 million, a PE ratio of 146.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,199,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Absolute Software by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 565,894 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Absolute Software by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Absolute Software by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 755,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 248,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

