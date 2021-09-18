Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Derek Harmer Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,410.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. Analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 113.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 331,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

