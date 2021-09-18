Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Derek Harmer Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,410.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.30.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. Analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 113.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 331,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
