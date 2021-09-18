Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.04

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.04 and traded as high as C$5.96. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$5.61, with a volume of 1,268,580 shares traded.

AAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

