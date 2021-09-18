Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,330 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of PCH stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.