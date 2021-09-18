Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $746,000 Holdings in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 121.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

