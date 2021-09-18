Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,045 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Aaron’s worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the first quarter worth $251,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

The Aaron’s stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

