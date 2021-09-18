Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,246 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBR opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $598.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.83. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

