Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Lion Electric stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The Lion Electric Company has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $35.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEV shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

