Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Shares Down 0.8%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3,182.19 and last traded at $3,182.27. 575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,209.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADYYF. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adyen to a “sell” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,000.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,899.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,527.54.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

