Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Sells $58,529.52 in Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director John R. Block sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $58,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at about $1,334,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 780.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 481,477 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth about $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

