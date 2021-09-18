Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Down 66.1% in August

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the August 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AENZ. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $899,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AENZ opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. Aenza S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

