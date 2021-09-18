AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Evan M. Wallach sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $50,922.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harold M. Lyons sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $114,789.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,791 shares of company stock valued at $601,251 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroCentury during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroCentury during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACY opened at $36.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33. AeroCentury has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $55.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 4.22.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

