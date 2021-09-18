Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Update

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $41,015.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 686,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,249.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $67,372.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,955,912.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,877 shares of company stock valued at $432,116 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFBI opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. Affinity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 21.20%.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

