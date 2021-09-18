AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AGCO were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth about $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AGCO by 572.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

NYSE AGCO opened at $126.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

