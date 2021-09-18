AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $66,745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after buying an additional 426,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after buying an additional 314,928 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $20,623,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 33.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after buying an additional 301,030 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $64.06 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,406.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average of $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HQY shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

