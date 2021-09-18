AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 1,845 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $583,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 33.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,506,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $872.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 229.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $834.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $763.59.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.