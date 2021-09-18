AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 665,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 265,500 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,568,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 69.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 377,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 154,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $73,157.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,415.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $125,881.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,436.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,594 shares of company stock worth $1,870,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.13. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.