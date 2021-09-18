AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of 1Life Healthcare worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,628,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 154.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,477,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

