AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 13,850 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,853,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI opened at $240.16 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.70 and a 200-day moving average of $239.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.