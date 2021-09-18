AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 14,207 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth about $9,415,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 96.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 296,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

BEP stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

