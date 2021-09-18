AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 40,244 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,244 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after acquiring an additional 412,478 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 196,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 778,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $96.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.96. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

